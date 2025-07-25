Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 17.25% to Rs 49.32 crore

Net loss of Music Broadcast reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.25% to Rs 49.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales49.3259.60 -17 OPM %1.9115.52 -PBDT4.9013.04 -62 PBT-2.184.51 PL NP-2.172.58 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 6.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 6.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.10% in the June 2025 quarter

UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 6.81% in the June 2025 quarter

UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 6.81% in the June 2025 quarter

STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 288.89% in the June 2025 quarter

STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 288.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Quest Laboratories standalone net profit rises 177.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Quest Laboratories standalone net profit rises 177.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOMonarch Surveyor IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon