Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.28% to Rs 256.14 croreNet profit of Aether Industries rose 57.10% to Rs 47.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.28% to Rs 256.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 180.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales256.14180.02 42 OPM %31.5023.98 -PBDT78.4652.49 49 PBT64.2642.34 52 NP47.0229.93 57
