Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trident spurts after Q1 PAT climbs 90% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Trident spurts after Q1 PAT climbs 90% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Trident soared 5.84% to Rs 33.36 after its consolidated net profit surged 89.83% to Rs 139.96 crore on a 2.06% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,706.89 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 187.74 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 84.08% on a YoY basis.

The firms revenue from the yarn business stood at Rs 902.03 crore (down 6.11% YoY), and revenue from the towel business was at Rs 638.93 crore (up 3.83%).

Further, revenue from the bedsheets segment was at Rs 309.39 crore (down 13.54% YoY), and revenue from the paper and chemicals business stood at Rs 268.39 crore (up 4.61% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit soared 89.37% to Rs 139.36 crore on a 1.99% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,700.23 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Trident is one of the largest towel manufacturers in the world, one of the world's largest agro-based paper manufacturers, and one of the largest yarn producers in India. Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Bajaj Finance, Anant Raj, IEX, Tanla Platforms

Stock Alert: Bajaj Finance, Anant Raj, IEX, Tanla Platforms

Enviro Infra Engineers wins projects worth Rs 221.25 cr

Enviro Infra Engineers wins projects worth Rs 221.25 cr

RailTel Corp bags Rs 40-cr order from Central Coalfields

RailTel Corp bags Rs 40-cr order from Central Coalfields

Bajaj Consumer drops after board approves share buyback

Bajaj Consumer drops after board approves share buyback

DLF first project in Mumbai see strong demand; clocks over Rs 2,300 crore in sales

DLF first project in Mumbai see strong demand; clocks over Rs 2,300 crore in sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOMonarch Surveyor IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon