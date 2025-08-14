Triton Valves consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.25% to Rs 134.73 croreNet profit of Triton Valves declined 3.75% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.25% to Rs 134.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 105.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales134.73105.88 27 OPM %6.296.63 -PBDT5.354.94 8 PBT2.342.14 9 NP1.541.60 -4
