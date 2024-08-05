Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 31.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 463.28 croreNet profit of Triveni Turbine rose 31.74% to Rs 80.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 463.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 376.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales463.28376.42 23 OPM %20.6418.83 -PBDT113.9883.49 37 PBT107.8378.61 37 NP80.0360.75 32
