Triveni Turbine Ltd spurts 7.11%

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Triveni Turbine Ltd is quoting at Rs 536.35, up 7.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.67% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 21.61% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Triveni Turbine Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 536.35, up 7.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74133.19, up 0.55%. Triveni Turbine Ltd has dropped around 7.84% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Triveni Turbine Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31099.45, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 51.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

