Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balaji Amines Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Trident Ltd, CEAT Ltd and Alok Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 January 2026.

Balaji Amines Ltd spiked 10.85% to Rs 1188.9 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2786 shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd surged 5.58% to Rs 1624.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1945 shares in the past one month.

 

Trident Ltd soared 5.06% to Rs 27.59. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

CEAT Ltd added 3.69% to Rs 3921.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5424 shares in the past one month.

Alok Industries Ltd gained 3.28% to Rs 16.38. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

