TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 36.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 609.30 croreNet profit of TTK Prestige declined 36.22% to Rs 26.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 609.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 587.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales609.30587.93 4 OPM %6.629.26 -PBDT53.8572.23 -25 PBT35.2455.03 -36 NP26.6341.75 -36
