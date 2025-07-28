Likhami Consulting standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Likhami Consulting declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.13 15 OPM %6.6715.38 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.02 -50
