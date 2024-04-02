TVS Electronics Ltd Slides 2.47%

TVS Electronics Ltd has lost 12.62% over last one month compared to 6.62% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.29% rise in the SENSEX

TVS Electronics Ltd fell 2.47% today to trade at Rs 280.35. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.16% to quote at 35752.03. The index is down 6.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, 3i Infotech Ltd decreased 1.93% and Control Print Ltd lost 1.5% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 25.95 % over last one year compared to the 25.24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

TVS Electronics Ltd has lost 12.62% over last one month compared to 6.62% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 573 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13511 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 432 on 11 Jul 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 235 on 14 Mar 2024.

