Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TVS Electronics Ltd Slides 2.47%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
TVS Electronics Ltd has lost 12.62% over last one month compared to 6.62% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.29% rise in the SENSEX
TVS Electronics Ltd fell 2.47% today to trade at Rs 280.35. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.16% to quote at 35752.03. The index is down 6.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, 3i Infotech Ltd decreased 1.93% and Control Print Ltd lost 1.5% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 25.95 % over last one year compared to the 25.24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
TVS Electronics Ltd has lost 12.62% over last one month compared to 6.62% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 573 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13511 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 432 on 11 Jul 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 235 on 14 Mar 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology shares rise

Indices nudge lower; Nifty near 22,450 mark

Aditya Birla Fashion &amp; Retail Ltd Spikes 9.99%

Bajaj Auto sales volumes jump 25% in Mar'24

RateGain Connectivity platform now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Infosys, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ABFRL, Uflex in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon