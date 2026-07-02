TVS Motor Company Ltd gains for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3614.1, up 3.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.66% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% slide in NIFTY and a 12.22% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3614.1, up 3.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24129.55. The Sensex is at 77320.29, up 0.52%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has gained around 8.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26783.2, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3623.9, up 3.24% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 24.66% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% slide in NIFTY and a 12.22% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 45.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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