Thursday, July 02, 2026 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exide Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 417.85, up 7.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.13% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% drop in NIFTY and a 12.22% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 417.85, up 7.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24129.55. The Sensex is at 77320.29, up 0.52%. Exide Industries Ltd has risen around 4.74% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26783.2, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 164.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 418.55, up 7.21% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is up 9.13% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% drop in NIFTY and a 12.22% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 30.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kernex Microsystems commissions upgraded Kavach system on North Central Railway

Kernex Microsystems commissions upgraded Kavach system on North Central Railway

Meera Industries secures domestic order of Rs 7.95 cr

Meera Industries secures domestic order of Rs 7.95 cr

Baazar Style Retail hits the roof after strong Q1 update

Baazar Style Retail hits the roof after strong Q1 update

Sensex jumps 389 pts; realty shares in demand

Sensex jumps 389 pts; realty shares in demand

IT shares rebounds as bargain buying lifts sector after four-day selloff

IT shares rebounds as bargain buying lifts sector after four-day selloff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIT Index TodayExide Share PriceTCS Infosys Share priceNifty IT Index TodayTyres Stock TodayFIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesWho is Puneet SharmaGold SIlver ETF Falling