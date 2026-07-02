Kernex Microsystems commissions upgraded Kavach system on North Central Railway

Kernex Microsystems (India) announced that the company-built Kavach Version 4.0 has been successfully commissioned on the 207 km Tundla-Panki Dham section of the North Central Railway.

As reported by Indian Railways, the upgraded Kavach Version 4.0 supports train operations at speeds of up to 130 kmph (in the newly commissioned 207 route kilometres). With this, the total Kavach Version 4.0 coverage in the North Central Railway has increased to 652 route kilometres, of which 572 route kilometres have been executed by KERNEX.

The Company is further pleased to inform that the Kavach Version 4.0 system executed by KERNEX has successfully demonstrated support for train operations at speeds of up to 160 kmph over an executed section of 175 route kilometres, showcasing Kernex's readiness to support India's ambitious vision for high-speed rail modernization.

The commissioning involved successful trial runs using the Kanpur Shatabdi Express and Sikkim Mahananda Express equipped with the Kernex-built Kavach system. The project also achieved successful integration with the Hitachi Electronic Interlocking System without any operational issues, demonstrating the robustness and interoperability of the Company's indigenous Kavach solution.

The project includes Kavach installations at 39 stations, commissioning of 10 W AP-7 locomotives, installation of more than 4,600 RFID tags, construction of 17 communication towers, laying of 48-corc optical fibre cable, and establishment of 30 dedicated equipment rooms. Prior to commissioning, the system successfully underwent extensive testing and validation by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (ROSa), North Central Railway and Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) by Italcertifier, Italy.