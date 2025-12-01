Monday, December 01, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 30% YoY in Nov'25

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 30% YoY in Nov'25

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

TVS Motor Company advanced 3.13% to Rs 3,643.50 after the company registered sales of 519,508 units in November 2025, which is 30% higher as compared with the 401,250 units sold in November 2024.

Total two-wheeler registrations grew 27% to 4,97,841 units in November 2025, up from 3,92,473 units in the year-ago period. Motorcycle sales jumped 34% to 2,42,222 units, while scooter sales rose 27% to 2,10,222 units during the month.

EV registered a growth of 46%, with sales increasing from 26,292 units in November 2024 to 38,307 units in November 2025.

Three-wheelers registered a growth of 147%, with sales increasing from 8,777 units in November 2024 to 21,667 units in November 2025.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

The company's sales in international business registered a growth of 58%, with sales increasing from 93,755 units in November 2024 to 148,315 units in November 2025.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

The company had reported a 36.74% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 906.09 crore on a 29.01% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 11,905.43 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wockhardt surges after receiving US FDA approval for antibiotic drug Zaynich

Wockhardt surges after receiving US FDA approval for antibiotic drug Zaynich

Sun Pharma launches innovative drug ILUMYA (Tildrakizumab) in India

Sun Pharma launches innovative drug ILUMYA (Tildrakizumab) in India

Tilaknagar Industries completes acquisition of Imperial Blue Brands

Tilaknagar Industries completes acquisition of Imperial Blue Brands

LTTS collaborates with NVIDIA to unveil AI-power respiratory diagnostics

LTTS collaborates with NVIDIA to unveil AI-power respiratory diagnostics

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for five straight sessions

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for five straight sessions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon