TVS Srichakra standalone net profit declines 50.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.42% to Rs 784.93 croreNet profit of TVS Srichakra declined 50.86% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.42% to Rs 784.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 704.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales784.93704.47 11 OPM %7.9212.25 -PBDT53.4977.27 -31 PBT24.9152.52 -53 NP18.1937.02 -51
