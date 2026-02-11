Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MIC Electronics receives LoA from Eastern Railway Zone of Indian Railways

MIC Electronics receives LoA from Eastern Railway Zone of Indian Railways

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 11:32 AM IST
MIC Electronics has received a Letter of Acceptance from Howrah Division, Eastern Railway Zone of Indian Railways, for provision of CIB, TIB (Coach and Train Indication Boards) at PRGR, SKIP, BZLE, SALE, MGAE, SDI, MRR, and RJG stations over Howrah division for an amount of Rs. 44,501,602.40/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

United Breweries Q3 PAT spurts 111% YoY to Rs 81 cr

NSE SME Grover Jewells carves a glittering path in market debut

ZF Commercial Vehicle gains as Q3 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 140 cr

NSE SME Brandman Retail hits the ground running on listing day

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

