MIC Electronics receives LoA from Eastern Railway Zone of Indian Railways
MIC Electronics has received a Letter of Acceptance from Howrah Division, Eastern Railway Zone of Indian Railways, for provision of CIB, TIB (Coach and Train Indication Boards) at PRGR, SKIP, BZLE, SALE, MGAE, SDI, MRR, and RJG stations over Howrah division for an amount of Rs. 44,501,602.40/-.
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 11:32 AM IST