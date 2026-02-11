MIC Electronics receives LoA from Eastern Railway Zone of Indian Railways

MIC Electronics has received a Letter of Acceptance from Howrah Division, Eastern Railway Zone of Indian Railways, for provision of CIB, TIB (Coach and Train Indication Boards) at PRGR, SKIP, BZLE, SALE, MGAE, SDI, MRR, and RJG stations over Howrah division for an amount of Rs. 44,501,602.40/-.

