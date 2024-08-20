Tyger Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 50.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.12% to Rs 147.43 croreNet profit of Tyger Capital Pvt declined 50.74% to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 147.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales147.43137.63 7 OPM %7.9458.72 -PBDT11.7125.93 -55 PBT11.7123.57 -50 NP8.6817.62 -51
