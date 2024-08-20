Tyger Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 50.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.12% to Rs 147.43 crore

Net profit of Tyger Capital Pvt declined 50.74% to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 147.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.147.43137.637.9458.7211.7125.9311.7123.578.6817.62