Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors standalone net profit rises 152.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors rose 152.35% to Rs 55.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.78% to Rs 144.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.144.1082.9251.1845.9773.7530.7773.7529.5355.7722.10