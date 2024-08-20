Jorabat Shillong Expressway standalone net profit declines 96.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.61% to Rs 45.35 crore

Net profit of Jorabat Shillong Expressway declined 96.36% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 44.61% to Rs 45.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.45.3531.36-4.0643.941.1330.461.1130.461.1130.46