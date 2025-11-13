Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Typhoon Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.09 11 OPM %30.0033.33 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0
