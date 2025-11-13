KEN Financial Services standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.43% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of KEN Financial Services declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.110.14 -21 OPM %36.3671.43 -PBDT0.040.05 -20 PBT0.040.05 -20 NP0.030.04 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content