Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries standalone net profit rises 170.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.20% to Rs 62.00 croreNet profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries rose 170.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 57.20% to Rs 62.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales62.0039.44 57 OPM %4.814.59 -PBDT2.301.38 67 PBT1.270.40 218 NP0.810.30 170
