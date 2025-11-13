Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 1.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.48% to Rs 628.54 croreNet profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 1.55% to Rs 36.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.48% to Rs 628.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 679.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales628.54679.37 -7 OPM %12.9112.90 -PBDT88.2189.32 -1 PBT48.8549.57 -1 NP36.1636.73 -2
