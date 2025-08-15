Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 560.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 821.11% to Rs 18.33 croreNet profit of Mehai Technology rose 560.00% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 821.11% to Rs 18.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.331.99 821 OPM %14.5132.16 -PBDT1.660.29 472 PBT1.530.21 629 NP0.990.15 560
