GEE standalone net profit declines 62.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.54% to Rs 79.18 croreNet profit of GEE declined 62.88% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 79.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales79.1882.09 -4 OPM %5.757.92 -PBDT2.334.55 -49 PBT1.313.53 -63 NP0.982.64 -63
