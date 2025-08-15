Duropack standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.48% to Rs 8.27 croreNet profit of Duropack declined 27.27% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.48% to Rs 8.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.276.29 31 OPM %9.5511.45 -PBDT0.800.95 -16 PBT0.510.75 -32 NP0.400.55 -27
