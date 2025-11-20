Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UFO Moviez surges after signing exclusive advertising rights deal with Miraj Cinemas

UFO Moviez surges after signing exclusive advertising rights deal with Miraj Cinemas

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

UFO Moviez India jumped 10.94% to Rs 85.86 after the company announced a strategic alliance with Miraj Cinemas for exclusive advertising rights across 239 screens in 49 cities and 72 locations.

With this collaboration, UFO Moviezs total cinema advertising network will expand to over 4000 screens, further strengthening its position as Indias largest integrator of in-cinema screen inventory.

This partnership will also significantly enhance UFOs multiplex screen portfolio, increasing it to over 2500 multiplex screens, and firmly consolidating its leadership as the largest multiplex on-screen advertising network in the country.

Rajesh Mishra, executive director and group CEO, UFO Moviez, said: "We are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Miraj Cinemas, through which we will expand our multiplex presence to over 2500 screens nationwide.

 

This collaboration provides us with access to 239 additional multiplex screens, significantly strengthening our reach across key Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets."

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, November 20, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rallies 200, Nifty holds 26,100 aided by RIL, HDFC Bank; Adani Ent up 1.5%

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties eyes ₹3,500 cr from new 30-acre Bengaluru township

Sensex may gain another 7%, rally to 91,500 levels by Dec 2025, suggest technical charts.

Can the Sensex hit 90,000 by December 2025? What tech chart says

human trafficking, harassment, children violence

NCPCR rescued 2,300 children across country in 6 months, says official

Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani

Trump to meet New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Nov 21 at White House

UFO Moviez India is Indias largest in-cinema advertising platform. As on 30 September 2025, UFOs global network, along with subsidiaries and associates, spans 3,598 screens. UFO has created a pan India, in-cinema advertising platform with generally long-term advertising rights to 3,795 screens.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 110.78 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Info Edge CFO Chintan Thakkar steps down after 12-year tenure

Info Edge CFO Chintan Thakkar steps down after 12-year tenure

National Aluminium Company Ltd Surges 1.33%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Surges 1.33%

Online Media Solutions partners with Dailymotion Advertising

Online Media Solutions partners with Dailymotion Advertising

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW of wind power project at Gujarat

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW of wind power project at Gujarat

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from MWSDB, Nepal

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from MWSDB, Nepal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon