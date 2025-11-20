Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Info Edge CFO Chintan Thakkar steps down after 12-year tenure

Info Edge CFO Chintan Thakkar steps down after 12-year tenure

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Info Edge announced the departure of its chief financial officer (CFO) & board member Chintan Thakkar, concluding his 12-year tenure with the company.

The move comes after Info Edge disclosed on August 19 that Thakkar had resigned to pursue a new career opportunity. As per his notice period, he was relieved of his duties on 19 November.

Thakkar will be joining the IAN Group in his next assignment. Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani marked Thakkars exit with a detailed note on social media, praising his financial stewardship, governance leadership and advisory role over the years.

According to Bikhchandani, Thakkar had been a key advisor, supporter and problem solver across critical functions including finance, legal, tax, deal structuring and business strategy. He credited Thakkar with helping the company avoid missteps and maintaining strong compliance and control systems.

 

Wise people have said that the CFOs main job is to save the founders from themselves. Chintan did that with aplomb, Bikhchandani wrote, highlighting his commitment to true and fair accounting and sound internal checks and balances.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, November 20, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rallies 200, Nifty holds 26,100 aided by RIL, HDFC Bank; Adani Ent up 1.5%

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties eyes ₹3,500 cr from new 30-acre Bengaluru township

Sensex may gain another 7%, rally to 91,500 levels by Dec 2025, suggest technical charts.

Can the Sensex hit 90,000 by December 2025? What tech chart says

human trafficking, harassment, children violence

NCPCR rescued 2,300 children across country in 6 months, says official

Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani

Trump to meet New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Nov 21 at White House

He also underscored Thakkars contribution to leadership development within the organisation. Interim CFO Ambarish Raghuvanshi, who shadowed Thakkar for the past three months, has expressed confidence in the systems and processes put in place, ensuring continuity.

Bikhchandani thanked Thakkar for upholding corporate governance standards throughout his tenure and said the company is rooting for him as he moves on to his new role at IAN.

Info Edge (India) is India's premier online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education and related services.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 1,260.81% to Rs 316.39 crore on 14.92% increase in net sales to Rs 805.45 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Info Edge shed 0.24% to currently trade at Rs 1,358.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

National Aluminium Company Ltd Surges 1.33%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Surges 1.33%

Online Media Solutions partners with Dailymotion Advertising

Online Media Solutions partners with Dailymotion Advertising

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW of wind power project at Gujarat

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW of wind power project at Gujarat

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from MWSDB, Nepal

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from MWSDB, Nepal

Godrej Properties acquires additional 3.8 acre land in South Bengaluru

Godrej Properties acquires additional 3.8 acre land in South Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon