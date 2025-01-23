Business Standard

Ugro Capital approves NCD issuance of up to Rs 75 cr

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

With option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 25 cr

Ugro Capital has approved the issuance of up to 7,500 senior, secured, listed, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures denominated in Indian Rupees, each having face value of Rs 1 lakh aggregating up to Rs 75 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to 2,500 senior, secured, listed, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating up to Rs 25,00,00,00 on a private placement basis. The deemed date of allotment is 30 January 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

