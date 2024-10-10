Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UGRO Capital opens Rs 200 cr public issue of NCDs

UGRO Capital opens Rs 200 cr public issue of NCDs

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

UGRO Capital announced the issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1,000 each. The Issue has a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 100 crore, aggregating up to Rs 200 crore.

The Issue opens on Thursday, 10 October 2024 and closes on Wednesday, 23 October 2024 with an option of early closure subject to compliance with Regulation 33A of the SEBI NCS Regulations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Stock Exchanges and NSE is the Designated Stock Exchange for the Issue.

 

The NCDs have been rated IND A+/Stable by India Ratings and Research. Securities with this rating are considered to have adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Tipsons Consultancy Services is the sole lead manager to the issue and Link Intime India is the Registrar to the Issue and MITCON Credentia Trusteeship Services is the debenture trustee to the Issue.

This issue has tenor of 18 months, 24 months, and 30 months for secured NCDs. Effective yield (% per annum) for NCD holders in all Categories ranges from 10.64% to 10.91%. Redemption Amount (₹ / NCD) on maturity for NCD holders in all Categories range is Rs 1000.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ratan Tata, Tata's Titan

Ratan Tata LIVE news updates: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Mumbai to pay last respects

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400 pts, at 81,900, Nifty at 25,100; Tata group stocks mixed

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla's China-made EV sales grow 19.2% in Sept, sells over 72K vehicles

Oil price, oil, crude oil, oil container, oil export

Oil India up 3% on Motilal Oswal's 'buy' rating with target price of Rs 720

Congress, Congress flag

Haryana elections: Cong files complain with ECI over outcome of state poll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon