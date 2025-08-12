Ujaas Energy standalone net profit declines 34.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.87% to Rs 2.65 croreNet profit of Ujaas Energy declined 34.82% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 57.87% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.656.29 -58 OPM %-122.268.74 -PBDT3.274.96 -34 PBT3.174.84 -35 NP2.493.82 -35
