Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ujaas Energy standalone net profit declines 34.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Ujaas Energy standalone net profit declines 34.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales decline 57.87% to Rs 2.65 crore

Net profit of Ujaas Energy declined 34.82% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 57.87% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.656.29 -58 OPM %-122.268.74 -PBDT3.274.96 -34 PBT3.174.84 -35 NP2.493.82 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 29.51% in the June 2025 quarter

VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 29.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Bafna Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.39 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bafna Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.39 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 13.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 13.40% in the June 2025 quarter

V B Industries standalone net profit rises 3.23% in the June 2025 quarter

V B Industries standalone net profit rises 3.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Trio Mercantile & Trading standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Trio Mercantile & Trading standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon