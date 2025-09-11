Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank corrects on profit selling

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank corrects on profit selling

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank slipped 2.19% to Rs 47.33 as investors booked profits after the stock surged 13.54% in the past three sessions.

The rally was driven by the banks strategic roadmap unveiled on 8 September 2025, which aims to grow its gross loan book to Rs 1 lakh crore by FY30 from Rs 33,287 crore in Q1 FY26.

The plan includes raising the share of secured lending to 65-70% of the portfolio, up from 46% currently, led by affordable housing, micro mortgages, MSME, vehicle finance, gold, agri, and mid-corporate loans. Micro banking will remain the core foundation.

On the liabilities side, retail deposits made up 72% of the deposit base of Rs 38,619 crore in Q1 FY26. CASA stood at Rs 9,381 crore (24.3% of deposits), with a target of 35% by FY30. The bank also plans to expand its branch network from 752 to around 1,150, while deepening cross-sell opportunities and introducing products such as IPO-ASBA, insurance, mutual funds, remittances, and co-branded credit cards.

 

The bank is targeting a cost-to-income ratio of 55% and aims to deliver RoA of 1.8-2.0% and RoE of 16-18% by FY30 through technology adoption, branch productivity gains, and expense rationalisation.

Ujjivan reported a capital adequacy ratio of 22.8% in Q1 FY26, with Tier I at 21.2%. The planned shift to secured loans is expected to enhance capital efficiency and support long-term growth without immediate capital raising.

CEO Sanjeev Nautiyal said the bank is targeting annual loan book growth of 20-25% and plans to leverage its 97 lakh customer base spread across 26 states and Union Territories.

On a standalone basis, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's net profit fell 65.72% to Rs 103.22 crore on 5.27% increase in total income to Rs 1,867.83 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

