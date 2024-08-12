Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 12.97 croreNet profit of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.9714.33 -9 OPM %14.424.05 -PBDT1.650.03 5400 PBT0.99-0.77 LP NP0.76-0.77 LP
