Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 12.97 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.9714.3314.424.051.650.030.99-0.770.76-0.77