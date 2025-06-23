Monday, June 23, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unichem Labs slides after receiving three USFDA observations at Roha facility

Unichem Labs slides after receiving three USFDA observations at Roha facility

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Unichem Laboratories declined 1.36% to Rs 578.60 after the company announced that its Roha active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility has received three observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the USFDA conducted the inspection from 16 June to 20 June 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued three observations, which were primarily related to procedural changes, with none related to data integrity.

The company stated that it will provide the necessary response to the USFDA within the stipulated 15-day period.

The official announcement was made on Saturday, 21 June 2025.

 

Unichem Laboratories is engaged in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.97 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with a net loss of Rs 129.31 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 36% year-on-year to Rs 587.18 crore in Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajel Projects hits the roof after securing 'ultra mega' order from Power Grid Corporation

Bajel Projects hits the roof after securing 'ultra mega' order from Power Grid Corporation

Kabra Extrusion Technik fixes record date for final dividend

Kabra Extrusion Technik fixes record date for final dividend

INR commences weak amid firm dollar and surging international oil prices

INR commences weak amid firm dollar and surging international oil prices

Reliance Infra subsidiary settles debt obligation with Yes Bank

Reliance Infra subsidiary settles debt obligation with Yes Bank

Embassy Developments signs joint development agreement for residential project in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Embassy Developments signs joint development agreement for residential project in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon