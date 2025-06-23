Monday, June 23, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Infra subsidiary settles debt obligation with Yes Bank

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, JR Toll Road (JRTR) has entered into an addendum to the Settlement Agreement today with Yes Bank (YBL) for the entire outstanding debt obligation of Rs 273 crore (including interest) owed by JRTR to YBL, and has duly paid the entire settlement amount.

The above agreement has also resulted in full settlement/discharge of the Company's obligation as a guarantor for the said loan on behalf of JRTR.

YBL does not hold any shares in the Company and is neither a related party nor part of the promoter group.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

