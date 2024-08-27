Business Standard
Union Government issues comprehensive guidelines for handling public grievances

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Union Government has issued Comprehensive Guidelines for Handling Public Grievances in line with the Honble Prime Ministers directions for making grievance redressal time-bound, accessible and meaningful. The Guidelines for Effective Redressal of Public Grievances seek to empower citizens, streamline process, bring greater clarity and focus to redressal of public grievances. An integrated user-friendly grievance filing platform with CPGRAMS www.pgportal.gov.in is the common open platform on which grievances can be registered by citizens which will operate as a single window experience.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

