Union Government issues comprehensive guidelines for handling public grievances

Union Government has issued Comprehensive Guidelines for Handling Public Grievances in line with the Honble Prime Ministers directions for making grievance redressal time-bound, accessible and meaningful. The Guidelines for Effective Redressal of Public Grievances seek to empower citizens, streamline process, bring greater clarity and focus to redressal of public grievances. An integrated user-friendly grievance filing platform with CPGRAMS www.pgportal.gov.in is the common open platform on which grievances can be registered by citizens which will operate as a single window experience.