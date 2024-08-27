Nifty August futures trade at discount

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the top traded contracts.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 7.15 points or 0.03% to 25,017.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.17% to 13.63.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 25,001, a discount of 16.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,017.75 in the cash market.