Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at discount

Nifty August futures trade at discount

Image

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 25,001, a discount of 16.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,017.75 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 7.15 points or 0.03% to 25,017.75.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.17% to 13.63.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

China accuses Canada of protectionism over 100% tariffs on Chinese-made EVs

Kolkata Protest, Howrah Bridge, Nabanna March, Protest

Nabanna protest rally LIVE news: Police deploy water cannons; protestors detained

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE news: Delhi court extends CM Kejriwal's judicial custody till Sept 3 in excise case

Premiumsoybean

Farmers face crisis as soybean, tur prices drop ahead of Maharashtra polls

Bangladesh Protest

UN human rights watch tells Bangladesh interim govt to investigate abuses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon