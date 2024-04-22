Business Standard
United Breweries CFO Radovan Sikorsky resigns

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
United Breweries announced that Radovan Sikorsky has tendered his resignation from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and director effective from 30 June 2024.
Sikorsky has resigned from his current position due to change of role as Regional CFO for Asia with effect from 1 July 2024.
United Breweries, controlled by Dutch multinational company Heineken NV, is primarily engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of beer and non-alcoholic beverages.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 85.34 crore in Q3 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations rose 13.10% to Rs 1,824.46 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 1,613.02 crore in Q3 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.93% to Rs 1,851.80 on the BSE.
First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

