Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 31.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 31.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 25.40% to Rs 1527.42 crore

Net profit of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company rose 31.21% to Rs 206.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 1527.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1218.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.87% to Rs 213.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.42% to Rs 4894.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3811.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1527.421218.05 25 4894.463811.25 28 OPM %16.418.25 -1.19-3.65 - PBDT206.08157.06 31 213.5281.85 161 PBT206.08157.06 31 213.5281.85 161 NP206.08157.06 31 213.5281.85 161

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the March 2025 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Symphony consolidated net profit rises 64.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Symphony consolidated net profit rises 64.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Voltas consolidated net profit rises 106.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Voltas consolidated net profit rises 106.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 241.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 241.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon