Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 31.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.40% to Rs 1527.42 croreNet profit of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company rose 31.21% to Rs 206.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 1527.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1218.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 160.87% to Rs 213.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.42% to Rs 4894.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3811.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1527.421218.05 25 4894.463811.25 28 OPM %16.418.25 -1.19-3.65 - PBDT206.08157.06 31 213.5281.85 161 PBT206.08157.06 31 213.5281.85 161 NP206.08157.06 31 213.5281.85 161
