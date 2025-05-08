Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Saptak Chem & Business reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

