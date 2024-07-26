Business Standard
United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 27.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 2475.13 crore
Net profit of United Breweries rose 27.41% to Rs 173.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 136.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 2475.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2274.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2475.132274.79 9 OPM %11.539.81 -PBDT291.16231.85 26 PBT233.44180.47 29 NP173.55136.21 27
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

