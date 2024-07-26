Nettlinx consolidated net profit declines 38.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 7.21 crore

Net profit of Nettlinx declined 38.80% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 7.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.217.0630.1040.931.872.711.632.461.121.83