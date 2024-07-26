Nettlinx consolidated net profit declines 38.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 7.21 croreNet profit of Nettlinx declined 38.80% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 7.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.217.06 2 OPM %30.1040.93 -PBDT1.872.71 -31 PBT1.632.46 -34 NP1.121.83 -39
