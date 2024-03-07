Macrotech Developers allots 2.98 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Macrotech Developers has allotted 2,98,89,353 equity shares of Rs 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 1,098 per equity shares (including a premium of Rs 1,088 per equity shares ) against the floor price of Rs 1,129.48 per equity shares, aggregating to Rs 3281.85 crore, pursuant to the QIP issue.
Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 994.42 crore comprising of 99,44,20,185 equity shares.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 1:15 PM IST