Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Macrotech Developers allots 2.98 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Macrotech Developers has allotted 2,98,89,353 equity shares of Rs 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 1,098 per equity shares (including a premium of Rs 1,088 per equity shares ) against the floor price of Rs 1,129.48 per equity shares, aggregating to Rs 3281.85 crore, pursuant to the QIP issue.
Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 994.42 crore comprising of 99,44,20,185 equity shares.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Macrotech Developers gains on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 1,129.48/share

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

NSE SME M.V.K. Agro Food Product tumbles on debut

Divis Laboratories Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 19.51 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Currency in circulation up 3.3% on year

SpiceJet jumps on resolving Rs 413-cr dispute

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon