United Drilling gains on bagging Rs 2-Cr order from Cactus in Libya

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

United Drilling Tools (UDTL) rallied 3.23% to Rs 214.25 after the company announced it had secured an order valued at Rs 1.61 crore from Cactus for Oil Services, a prominent engineering solutions provider in the oil and gas sector in Libya.

According to an exchange filing, this strategic order strengthens UDTLs presence in the global oil and gas market. The contract involves the supply of injection pressure operation gas lift valves and side pocket mandrelskey components critical for artificial lift systems in oil wells. The delivery of these components is scheduled over the next three months.

The company stated that this order underscores United Drilling Tools commitment to providing advanced technology and top-tier equipment for the oil and gas sector, meeting the diverse and evolving needs of both Indian and international customers. With a focus on innovation, UDTL continues to lead with its cutting-edge solutions, supporting operations across various geographical markets, including Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

 

Further, the company added that as part of its vision to continually enhance customer relationships, UDTL is committed to delivering world-class products and services that precisely align with the evolving needs of the oil and gas sector. The company consistently strives to exceed customer expectations, supporting the growth and success of its clients in the ever-changing energy landscape.

Manoj Kumar Arora, chief financial officer of the company, stated, Selection of our products by Cactus for Oil Services underscores the industry's strong confidence in UDTLs high-quality equipment. We are optimistic about the opportunities ahead and look forward to significantly expanding our business in overseas markets.

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in the country. The company has obtained global quality standards for its major products.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 9.1% to Rs 2.65 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 2.43 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations shed marginally to Rs 33.89 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 33.95 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

