United Polyfab Gujarat consolidated net profit rises 57.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 146.18 croreNet profit of United Polyfab Gujarat rose 57.29% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 146.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 137.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales146.18137.73 6 OPM %9.146.02 -PBDT11.395.65 102 PBT7.992.49 221 NP5.933.77 57
