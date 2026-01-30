Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Spirits Ltd soars 1.89%, up for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd soars 1.89%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1355.5, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.81% in last one year as compared to a 7.59% gain in NIFTY and a 10% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1355.5, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 25293. The Sensex is at 82170.1, down 0.48%. United Spirits Ltd has dropped around 6.11% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50523.9, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1359, up 1.66% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 4.81% in last one year as compared to a 7.59% gain in NIFTY and a 10% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 55.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

United Breweries Ltd up for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd up for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd rises for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd rises for third straight session

Paras Petrofils Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Paras Petrofils Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Barometers trade with substantial losses; European markets edge higher

Barometers trade with substantial losses; European markets edge higher

Barometers trade in positive terrain; Nifty tops 25,400 level

Barometers trade in positive terrain; Nifty tops 25,400 level

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance