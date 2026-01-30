United Breweries Ltd up for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1480.1, up 3.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.03% in last one year as compared to a 7.59% drop in NIFTY and a 10% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1480.1, up 3.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 25293. The Sensex is at 82170.1, down 0.48%. United Breweries Ltd has slipped around 8.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50523.9, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 99.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

