United Spirits Ltd up for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1402.5, up 5.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.61% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% jump in NIFTY and a 18.71% jump in the Nifty FMCG index. United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24341.6. The Sensex is at 79865.77, down 0.7%. United Spirits Ltd has gained around 9.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 62511.25, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1399.95, up 5.24% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 76.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

