Univastu India consolidated net profit declines 14.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 39.91 croreNet profit of Univastu India declined 14.37% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 39.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.67% to Rs 10.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.07% to Rs 171.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.9139.25 2 171.18120.49 42 OPM %19.4421.30 -16.5316.19 - PBDT7.227.23 0 24.8615.81 57 PBT6.816.84 0 23.4814.56 61 NP2.803.27 -14 10.477.09 48
