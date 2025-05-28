Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India FDI inflows up 13% to USD 50 bn in FY25

India FDI inflows up 13% to USD 50 bn in FY25

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Foreign direct investment in India fell 24.5 per cent year-on-year to USD 9.34 billion in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 but grew 13 per cent at USD 50 billion during the entire previous financial year, according to the government data released on Tuesday. FDI inflows during January-March 2023-24 stood at USD 12.38 billion. These were USD 44.42 billion in the full 2023-24 fiscal. During the October-December quarter of 2024-25 also, the inflows were contracted by 5.6 per cent year-on-year to USD 10.9 billion due to global economic uncertainties.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit declines 87.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit declines 87.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Monsoon rainfall likely to be 106% of Long Period Average

Monsoon rainfall likely to be 106% of Long Period Average

Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 28.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 28.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Jupiter Electric Mobility collaborates with Pickkup

Jupiter Electric Mobility collaborates with Pickkup

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 7.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 7.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon